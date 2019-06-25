National Black Chamber of Commerce Conference Bringing Opportunities to Atlanta in July

Networking, Domestic and International Connections, and Contracting Opportunities Available

The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) will convene in Atlanta July 24-27. Highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship in economic parity, this year’s theme is “Economic Empowerment Through Entrepreneurial Pursuits.”

The two-day conference will be held at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History with attendees comprised of entrepreneurs and dignitaries from the United States, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Ghana and Senegal. Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr of Costa Rica (who made history as the first black female vice president of Costa Rica), Oscar Gamboa Zuniga of Colombia (candidate for governor of Valle Del Cauca), and representatives from the Colombia economic organization Comfandi will be on hand to discuss the opportunities for contracting and partnering in their countries.

Mayor Cornell Harvey of Brunswick, Ga., and Arnold Baker, chairman of the Port of New Orleans are among the many speakers including elected officials, business leaders, entertainers and business motivators.

“A highlight of the conference is the CEO Round table which seeks to inspire others to pursue their dreams as well as restore the relevance of the value proposition that Black business owners and executives bring to the marketplace every day and how their collective improves the competitiveness of the United States Economy.” said NBCC president, Harry C. Alford.

The film “Revival!” the movie, starring Harry Lennix, Chaka Khan, Mali Music, and Michelle Williams will also be screened during the conference. Lennix, known for his role as Terrence “Dresser” Williams in “The Five Heartbeats” and Harold Cooper in “The Blacklist,” will lead a panel discussion on film-making. Also, J. Alexander Martin of FUBU fashion fame and author of “Money Makes Me Crazy” will lead a fashion master class.

Other panel topics including: Modern Medicine, Inclusion & Diversity, Opportunity Zones, Cannabis, Empowering Women, Privacy, Capital Access, Ports & Trade, Artificial Intelligence, Infrastructure, Diaspora Trade, Film making, The Business of Fashion, and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

