Charges Dropped for Sen. Nikema Williams and 14 Others Arrested For Election Protests

Charges have been dropped against a Georgia state senator and 14 others arrested while protesting at the state Capitol.

Sen. Nikema Williams of Atlanta, who is also chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, was arrested Nov. 13 while calling for uncounted ballots from the Nov. 6 election between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp to be tallied.

Authorities said then that the demonstration was cleared after multiple warnings because rules prohibit chanting or yelling while the legislature is in session.

Cobb County Solicitor General Barry Morgan said he won’t prosecute Williams because of First Amendment concerns.