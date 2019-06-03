On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, June 3 

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation Monday authorizing the conversion of Baker Street NW between Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW and Piedmont Avenue NE from a one-way street to a two-way street. The City would enter into an agreement with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District in an amount not to exceed $1.28 million for the project (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1234).

The Council will also consider repealing part of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances related to moving household goods at night (Legislative Reference No 19-O-1288). According to the ordinance, the current code section is enforced infrequently and broadly written, raising the likelihood of selective enforcement.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to accept from Atlanta Beltine, Inc., on behalf of the Department of Parks and Recreation, the donation of approximately 1.564 acres for the purpose of expanding Enota Park in City Council District 4 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1293)

• An ordinance authorizing the mayor or her designee to enter into a Home Investment Partnerships Program contract with 339 Holly Street QHA, LLC for property located at 339 Holly Street in an amount not to exceed $2.09 million for the development of 40 units of affordable multi-family housing and for other purposes (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1296)

• A resolution to apply for and accept a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in an amount not to exceed $300,000 to participate in a multi-jurisdictional DUI Task Force intended to reduce traffic fatalities in the Atlanta area (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3681)

• An ordinance authorizing the Mayor’s Office of Human Services to apply for and accept a reimbursement grant award from the state of Georgia’s Bright from the Start: Department of Early Care and Learning for the 2019 Summer Food Service Program for up to $900,000 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1294)

• An ordinance authorizing the chief financial officer to amend the Fiscal Year 2019 budget by transferring development impact fee funds for the purpose of funding the Cycle Atlanta 1.0 Project. The project aims to connect bicycle facilities to existing transit facilities, improving mobility between transportation modes within the city at several locations, which include Courtland Street, Washington Street, Gilmer Street, Peachtree Street/Ralph McGill Boulevard, Porter Place, Walton Street and Brady Avenue (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1258)

• An ordinance authorizing the chief financial officer to amend the FY 2019 budget by transferring development impact fee funds for the purpose of funding the Moores Mill Multimodal Roadway Extension Project for design and construction services, on behalf of the Department of Public Works, in the amount of $610,000 (Legislative Reference 19-O-1256)

Members of the Council will also present proclamations to The Giving Kitchen; City of Atlanta Deputy COO Richard Cox; Kandice Mitchell, Athletic Director of the Year; Tracey Nance Pendley, Georgia Teacher of the Year; and in honor of Women in Radio, CPR/AED Awareness Month, and Paralegal’s Week.

The Atlanta City Council will convene Monday, June 3 at 1 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW.