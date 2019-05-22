New ‘Bottom Of The Map’ Podcast Explores Hip-Hop Culture In The South

By Summer Evans, WABE

WABE is handing the mic to two queens of Southern hip-hop knowledge: music journalist Christina Lee and writer Dr. Regina Bradley.

In the new WABE podcast, “Bottom of the Map” the conversation around hip-hop culture is getting a new perspective.

Lee and Bradley delve into a passionate exploration of hip-hop culture and its impact on the world. The 20 episode season will cover how Southern hip-hop has made its mark on music, culture, politics, fashion, self-care, and more.

They will also explore themes such as fatherhood, Afrofuturism, hip-hop as a civil rights protest, and more.

They both sat down with City Lights’ producer Myke Johns to discuss the various topics they will explore in “Bottom of the Map.”

On contextualizing music:

“I feel like my writing has been a way I try to connect music to a larger part of our cultural identity and it was very gratifying to be able to talk about that with zero radio experience,” said Lee about being apart of this new podcast platform.

On what makes Southern hip-hop different from other regions:

“If the north is looking at jazz [for hip-hop inspiration], the south is looking at funk, blues, gospel, and it’s borrowing from the aesthetics that dictate the black community that we’re either overlooked or underappreciated by other regions,” said Bradley.

STORY CONTINUES HERE