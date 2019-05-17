DeKalb County Commissioner Offers Introduction to Franchising Opportunities

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is partnering with The Great American Franchise Expo to support her efforts in increasing business ownership in DeKalb County.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, 2019, at the Cobb Galleria, DeKalb residents will have access to valuable information on franchise opportunities from more than 100 top franchises, including national and emerging businesses and chains as well as from local lending and service partners.

“I could not have imagined a better partner in my efforts to provide economic wealth and franchise opportunities,” said Cochran-Johnson. “The Great American Franchise Expo is a national leader and DeKalb residents will benefit greatly from the experience and ability to connect with opportunities to own their own businesses.”

During the two-day expo, DeKalb County Super District 7 event participants will have the opportunity meet with specialists to gain insight on franchise ownership. Additionally, various seminars will be available including Franchising 101; The Legal Aspects of Franchising and the FDD; SBA Small Business Resources; The Banks Behind Franchising; Real Estate Strategy for Successful Franchising; How To Fund Franchises Using Retirement Money; and Women Business Owners are Booming.

In addition to seminars, a variety of panel discussions will occur throughout the day featuring financial advisers, franchise owners, accountants, and industry insiders. There will also be companies on hand who offer discounts to active duty military, veterans and first responders.

Admission is free, but registration is encouraged as participants will be provided ongoing resources to aid in their business acquisition.