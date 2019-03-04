Azalea City Chapter of The Links, Inc. Gifts $20,000 to Westside Future Fund, Hollis Innovation Academy

The #PowerofWe was present at Westside Future Fund’s Feb. 15 Transform Westside Summit. Community partner Azalea City Chapter of The Links, Inc. announced its gift of $20,000 to Westside Future Fund as a mark of its commitment to the future of Atlanta’s Historic Westside with a focus on the community’s youth.

The gift was presented by chapter president Toni Ward with the chapter’s fundraising co-chair Gloria Brooks by her side.

The gift will directly support the Westside’s pre-K-8 STEM school Hollis Innovation Academy, the centerpiece of Westside Future Fund’s cradle-to-career education strategy.

WFF pledged its support to Hollis, an Atlanta public school, in 2017 with a commitment of $16.4 million over five years to provide critical resources and services. Organizations like the Azalea City Links are helping WFF make its pledge a reality.

The Azalea City Links have been a prominent, long-standing influence in the community, particularly with its support of Hollis Innovation Academy. Since Hollis opened in 2016, the chapter has participated in numerous programs and initiatives, including sponsorship of the Hollis R.O.S.E. (Raising Our Self Esteem) club, the school’s all-girl mentoring program.

