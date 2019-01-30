Stacey Abrams to Give Democratic Rebuttal to the State of the Union Address

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has been chosen to give the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address next week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the selection of Abrams on Tuesday, for the address which will take place on Feb. 5.

“At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response,” Abrams wrote in a message on her facebook page. “I plan to deliver a vision for prosperity and equality, where everyone in our nation has a voice and where each of those voices is heard.”

Abrams Address watch parties are being planned all over the state of Georgia through the Fair Fight Action facebook page. Abrams recently launched Fair Fight Georgia, a new nonprofit group that will push lawmakers and state officials to overhaul how elections in the state are run.

“Day after day, President Trump has spread hate, spouted lies, and misled the American people. And there’s no doubt that he’ll do the same next Tuesday,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez. “That’s why Stacey Abrams is the perfect choice to give the Democratic response. Stacey didn’t just inspire the people of Georgia last year, she electrified voters across the country with a powerful vision and a positive message of unity, inclusion, and opportunity. She is a rising Democratic star who embodies our party’s values and our fight to build a brighter future for all. And when she responds to Trump, there will be no question in voters’ minds about what it means to be a Democrat and which party is truly fighting for the American people.”

