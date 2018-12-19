Will Mark Zuckerberg Resign? Facebook Is Under Heavy Fire By Civil Rights Leaders

Civil rights groups were calling for a major leadership change at Facebook one day after a damning report confirmed how the social media giant allowed Russia to use its platform to target African-Americans in the 2016 election.

More than two dozen groups sent a joint letter on Tuesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging him and COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down from their roles and asking for a restructuring of the board, pointing to their “profound disappointment regarding Facebook’s role in generating bigotry and hatred towards vulnerable communities and civil rights organizations.”

The letter was signed by 32 organizations that included the NAACP, MoveOn.org, Muslim Advocates and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“It’s become abundantly clear that, as currently constituted, your leadership team is unable to adequately address the valid concerns of the civil rights community. It is now time for significant changes in, not only your policies, but also your leadership structure,” the letter stated.

A report released on Monday found that a Russia-backed team used an array of tactics to suppress turnout among Democrats through social media outlets, especially Facebook and Instagram (which Facebook bought in 2012). The efforts focused on developing Black audiences and disproportionately recruited unwitting African-American activists who were sometimes paid to stage rallies to create turmoil. Their aim was to help elect Donald Trump president, according to the report.

In response, the NAACP called on Congress to conduct additional investigations into Facebook. Derrick Johnson, the organization’s president and CEO, told NewsOne that the report added urgency to its “LogOut Facebook” digital protest planned to start Tuesday.

