Wells Fargo’s Mobile Holiday Food Bank Makes a Stop in Atlanta

The Wells Fargo mobile holiday food bank rolled into Atlanta Thursday, accepting non-perishable food and monetary donations. The pop-up food bank is part of the bank’s program to fight hunger and help people in need during the holidays. Wells Fargo teamed up with Feeding America and its local affiliate Atlanta Community Food Bank for the food drive, and the bank is currently collecting food at about 250 branches in Georgia and thousands of other locations across the U.S.

The pop-up stopped at Atlantic Station on Thursday and Friday and will also make stops at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday during the Celebration Bowl and at Lenox Square Mall on Sunday. Visitors to the pop-up can donate non-perishable food or money, learn more about Wells Fargo’s partnership with Feeding America and understand the impact of their contribution. A $1 donation can provide up to 10 meals!

Wells Fargo kicked off the program with a $4 million donation to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S. The company also will match up to an additional $1 million in consumer monetary donations to Feeding America, potentially bringing Wells Fargo’s total contribution up to $5 million. The organization estimates that with every $1 contribution to Feeding America, Wells Fargo will help secure more than 40 million meals for people in need. According to a recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1 in 8 U.S. households currently experience hunger, not knowing where their next meal will come from.

So far, the food drive has raised nearly $300,000 in addition to the $4 million already donated by Wells Fargo.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: