Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Issues Statement on the Passing of President George H.W. Bush

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of President George H.W. Bush, a great American whose record of service and love of country are surpassed only by his devotion to family. As home to Points of Light, the City of Atlanta recognizes President Bush’s many contributions outside the sphere of politics and we join our country in mourning his passing.”

The former president passed away on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. his spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings,” the former president’s office said in a statement.

“He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.”

