On Our Radar: “Night of Beauty” Planned To Empower Black Women Living With Lupus

According to the CDC, women ages 15 to 44 are at the greatest risk of developing lupus — African-American women being two to three times more likely than Caucasian women.

To educate and empower women of color living with the disease, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and global beauty brand NARS Cosmetics are hosting a “Night of Beauty” at Sephora, Lenox Square Mall on Thursday, December 6th from 6-9 p.m. Attendees will hear firsthand from Lupus Warriors and experts about the activation and the importance of providing women with tools and skills to build their confidence and empower them to better manage their disease.

The event will give Lupus Warriors the opportunity to forge new friendships, receive makeup tips and learn about the available tools and resources, like UsinLupus.com, to help them conquer their condition. Women will also take part in a panel discussion moderated by women’s advocate, TV personality and OBGYN, Dr. Jackie Walters and will feature, Lupus Warrior and business owner Antonette Currie and other health experts. The Night of Beauty will also incorporate mini makeover sessions by global beauty brand NARS Cosmetics artists.

