Kemp Opens ‘Cyber Crimes’ Investigation Into State Democrats, 2 Days Before Election

Georgia Secretary of State and Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp opened an investigation into the state’s Democratic Party Sunday, alleging a failed attempt to hack the Georgia voter registration system.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes,” Press Secretary of the Georgia Secretary of State Candice Broce said in a statement. “We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure.”

The Secretary of State’s office opened the investigation on Saturday night and alerted the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

Two days before election day, Kemp is locked in a fiercely-contested race with Democratic candidate, Stacey Abrams. If elected, Abrams will be the first-ever American black female governor.

