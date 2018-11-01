Public Notice: Rodney Cook, Sr. Park in Historic Vine City – Eminent Domain

The Atlanta City Council will meet on Monday, November 5, 2018 to consider the approval of the use of eminent domain to obtain fee simple title to the following vacant parcels of land on Elm Street for the development of the Rodney Cook, Sr. Park in Historic Vine City, a public use:

TAX PARCEL ID # ADDRESS ORDINANCE #

14 011000060432 205 Elm St. 18-O-1425

14 011000060440 209 Elm St. 18-O-1425

14 011000060457 211 Elm St. 18-O-1425

14 011000060473 221 Elm St. 18-O-1425

14 011000030666 273 Elm St. 18-O-1425

14 011000030682 283 Elm St. 18-O-1425

The meeting will be held at the Atlanta City Hall Complex, 55 Trinity Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia in the City Council Chambers located on the second floor beginning at 6:15 p.m. All concerned citizens and each person with a legal claim in the properties are invited to attend. A copy of the proposed legislation is on file in the Office of the Municipal Clerk, City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue, Atlanta, Ga., 30303 for public inspection.

