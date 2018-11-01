info-553648_1920

Public Notice: Rodney Cook, Sr. Park in Historic Vine City – Eminent Domain

The Atlanta City Council will meet on Monday, November 5, 2018 to consider the approval of the use of eminent domain to obtain fee simple title to the following vacant parcels of land on Elm Street for the development of the Rodney Cook, Sr. Park in Historic Vine City, a public use:

TAX PARCEL ID #                   ADDRESS                                 ORDINANCE #
14 011000060432                        205 Elm St.                                 18-O-1425
14 011000060440                        209 Elm St.                                 18-O-1425
14 011000060457                        211 Elm St.                                 18-O-1425
14 011000060473                        221 Elm St.                                 18-O-1425
14 011000030666                        273 Elm St.                                 18-O-1425
14 011000030682                        283 Elm St.                                 18-O-1425

The meeting will be held at the Atlanta City Hall Complex, 55 Trinity Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia in  the City Council Chambers located on the second floor beginning at 6:15 p.m. All concerned citizens and each person with a legal claim in the properties are invited to attend.  A copy of the proposed legislation is on file in the Office of the Municipal Clerk, City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue, Atlanta, Ga., 30303 for public inspection.

