Abrams’ Campaign Releases Statement on Voter Suppression in Gwinnett County

Late yesterday, Brian Kemp filed a motion to stay the injunction that protected voters from having their absentee ballots rejected without due process. This is yet another example of Brian Kemp’s deliberate and malicious attempts to suppress the vote as recent polls show him tied with former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams in the race for Governor. Abigail Collazo, Director of Strategic Communications for the Abrams for Governor campaign, released the following statement in response:

“These most recent voter suppression tactics are not going unchallenged. Democrats are standing up and fighting back against Brian Kemp’s unconscionable attempts to deny Georgians their fundamental rights. The Democratic Party Voter Protection Team is working around the clock to protect eligible Georgia voters’ rights and will fight tooth and nail so that every eligible ballot cast is a ballot counted. In the meantime, it’s clear that Brian Kemp cannot be trusted to protect our rights; he should resign his position immediately. Voters can contact the Democratic Party of Georgia Voter Protection Hotline at 1-888-730-5816.”