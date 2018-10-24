Over 68,000 Fulton County Residents Cast Ballots During First Week of early voting

Fulton County reports that 68,416 residents voted during the first week of Early Voting for the 2018 General and Special Election, positioning the county to set a new record. This count includes three outreach locations that were also open Saturday and Sunday.

Having also received 6,556 ballots by mail, county officials expect to mark a new gubernatorial election record for early voting participation of more than 200,000 voters. By this point in 2014, the county had only received 2,332 ballots through the mail. And for the first time in history Fulton County’s active voter count has exceeded 700,000 voters. The number of active registered voters in Fulton County is 701,254, which is expected to increase slightly before Election Day as remaining eligible applications are processed.

“The turnout was great for week one,” said Richard Barron, director, Fulton County Registration and Elections. “Plus, over 13,000 voted during our first weekend of early voting. It is our hope that our residents continue to take advantage of the many locations and extended hours for early voting.”

Visit www.fultonelections.com for Early Voting locations and times.

