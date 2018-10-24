Morehouse School of Medicine Set to Break Ground on $50 Million Expansion

Morehouse School of Medicine will break ground on its new Lee Street Campus Friday.

Last November, MSM announced a partnership with local real estate development firms Carter and Oakwood Development to construct and manage a new gateway to the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta’s Historic West End. Together, they will design concepts and manage the planned 7.2 acre mixed use real estate development, including housing, health and wellness, and retail for students, faculty and staff. The health & wellness center will provide services for the Atlanta University Center Consortium schools. Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2020.

The project is a three-phase development. Plans for Phase 1 include approximately 200 units of market rate multi-family housing, a 25,000 square foot medical office building, a 9,000 square foot wellness center, 2,500 square feet of retail space and a 4-level parking deck on the corner of Lee Street and Westview Drive, just west of MSM.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019.

Carter President and CEO Scott Taylor and Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) President and Dean Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice sign $50 million MSM expansion deal. Photo taken by Byron E. Small

Also On Atlanta Daily World: