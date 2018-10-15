Georgia Shatters All-Time Voter Registration Record

Georgia has topped the all-time voter registration record with more than 6,915,000 active and inactive voters on the rolls, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Officials expect the total number to exceed 7 million voters as counties continue to process forms received by the October 9 deadline.

Secretary of State and Republican candidate for Governor Brian Kemp is embroiled in a controversy and subsequent lawsuit over alleged voter suppression. The Democratic Party of Georgia held a rally Friday calling for Kemp’s resignation as Georgia Secretary of State in response to the 53,000 voter registrations on hold by the Kemp’s office. The registrations have been held up due to his administration’s suppressive “exact match” policy, according to an Associated Press report. Nearly 70 percent of affected Georgians are African American. Although officials say those registrants can cast provisional ballots at their polling places on November 6 with their ID, there is a concern that those votes will be counted.

Absentee by mail voting is already underway and early in-person voting runs October 15, 2018 through November 2, 2018. In all 159 counties, the polls will be open on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Find your early voting location here.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: