SHORT FILM: The Marshall Project’s “We Are Witnesses” Screening and Converation Series To Launch in Atlanta

The award-winning short film series “We Are Witnesses,” created by The Marshall Project, a newsroom covering the criminal justice system, in partnership with Participant Media, The New Yorker, and Condé Nast Entertainment (CNÉ) is launching a series of screenings and public panel conversations featuring people who have had firsthand experience with the criminal justice system—the formerly incarcerated, crime victims, officers of the court, and more.

The fall conversation series kicks off this Friday, September 28th at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta with speaking remarks by Andrea Young, Executive Director of the ACLU of Georgia and lifelong civil rights activist. A screening of select episodes of the series will precede a panel discussion moderated by David Windecher, Founder, RED (Rehabilitation Enables Dreams) and featuring Carroll Bogert, President of The Marshall Project, Jonathan Barry-Blocker, Staff Attorney, Southern Poverty Law Center and Alabama Voting Rights Project, and featured “We Are Witnesses” film subject and Atlanta resident, Dr. Yusef Salaam, a prison reform advocate and member of the Central Park 5. Free registration for the event is here: https://www.civilandhumanrights.org/event/lifebeyond/

September 28, 2018, 6:00 pm- 8:30 pm, Atlanta, GA

We are Witnesses: Life Beyond Lock Up – A Conversation on Restoring Human Rights Post-Incarceration

The Center for Civil and Human Rights

Featured Guests: Andrea Young, Executive Director, ACLU of Georgia, David Windecher, Founder, RED, Jonathan Barry-Blocker, Staff Attorney, Southern Poverty Law Center, Carroll Bogert, President, The Marshall Project, Dr. Yusef Salaam, We Are Witnesses series subject prison reform advocate and member of the Central Park 5

“We Are Witnesses” is a series of 19 short videos that give voice to those whose lives are enmeshed in the criminal justice system—the formerly incarcerated, crime victims, officers of the court, and more—and puts a human face on crime and punishment in America today. The video series is available now on The Marshall Project’s website for viewing and available for any organization or school to host their own free screening and conversation on criminal justice. Visit https://www.themarshallproject.org/witnesses to watch the full series and learn more.

