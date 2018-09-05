Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Launches Next Phase of Fight the Blight Initiative with Demolition of Bolton Road Dilapidated Properties

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has kicked off the next phase of her “Fight the Blight” initiative with the demolition of three dilapidated properties in Northwest Atlanta. Crews began tearing down the apartment buildings earlier today. It may take up to 30 days to complete all three complexes. This is the City’s largest demolition of a dilapidated property in recent history.

Mayor Bottoms’ commitment to tackling neglected and abandoned properties began while she served as Councilmember for District 11. That pledge is now part of her One Atlanta vision.

“This initiative is an important step forward in fulfilling our Administration’s commitment to creating clean, safe and thriving neighborhoods for all of our residents,” said Mayor Bottoms. “By demolishing blighted buildings, we restore pride in our communities and renew efforts to provide economic opportunities through home ownership and business development.”

The Bottoms Administration’s proactive approach to targeting blight is grounded in building long-term sustainable neighborhoods that are safe and welcoming and connect residents beyond cleanup efforts.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: