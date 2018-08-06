Sheltering Arms Hosts Annual Fundraising Dinner, Celebrates 130 Years As Early Education Organization

Sheltering Arms, Georgia’s largest nonprofit early education and child care organization, is pleased to host an evening of celebration on Saturday, October 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta.

The Celebration Dinner is the organization’s annual auction-style gala that brings together leaders from metro Atlanta’s business, education and civic communities to celebrate the power and promise of quality early childhood education. It is also celebrating 130 years of providing high-quality early education and care to six generations of little ones and comprehensive support services for their families.

Attendees will enjoy an exhilarating evening of Porsche driving experiences and competitive bidding during the silent and live auctions. Proceeds will help Sheltering Arms provide tuition scholarships and books to the community’s youngest learners, as well as teacher training.

“The mission of Sheltering Arms was birthed by a group of volunteer women who saw the critical need of providing a safe place for children to learn and thrive as their mothers worked long hours in the cotton mills,” explained Blythe Keeler Robinson, president and CEO. “Today, that mission is still intact, and we are excited to celebrate with our staff, families and supporters as we look forward to the next 130 years.”

Last year, Sheltering Arms opened its newest center on the campus of Barack and Michelle Obama Academy and unveiled a refreshed brand and website in support of its growing presence.

Co-chairs for this year’s Celebration Dinner are Mark Dvorak, Sheltering Arms board member and executive vice president, Golin, and Naiema Frieson, co-founder, Tiny Sports Academy.

For more information about the event, including sponsorship packages and ticket purchases, please visit shelteringarmsforkids.com/celebration-dinner.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: