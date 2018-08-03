Biography, Fiction, and Books on Women Breaking Barriers Highlight Atlanta History Center’s Author Programs

Ongoing Literary Series Brings Authors and Audiences Together in an Intimate Setting for Enlightening Insights, Discussion and Book Signings

Deeply researched biographies, greatly anticipated fiction, and books about women challenging societal barriers highlight the Atlanta History Center’s fall 2018 lineup of Author Programs, during which a varied roster of writers connect with audiences in intimate settings.

Biography is prominent in the fall series lineup, with Bob Spitz discussing Reagan: An American Journey; David Blight revealing new information about the famed abolitionist and social reformer in Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom; Doris Kearns Goodwin detailing lessons learned from the challenges faced by Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson in Leadership: In Turbulent Times; and Jane Sherron de Hart sharing a rare intimate view of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A highlight of fall fiction offerings is noted novelist Patti Callahan discussing her first book of historical fiction, Becoming Mrs. Lewis, a literary love story connecting American Joy Davidman and Oxford don and Narnia creator C.S. Lewis. Also buzzworthy is the appearance by Kevin Kwan, whose 2013 international bestseller Crazy Rich Asians has been adapted into a fall film starring Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh.

Additionally, two other books in the series focus on women making their mark on society: Rachel Devlin’s A Girl Stands at the Door: The Generation of Young Women Who Desegregated America’s Schools, and Cristen Conger and Caroline Ervin’s Unladylike: A Field Guide to Smashing the Patriarchy and Claiming Your Space.

