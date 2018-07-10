UNCF announces a new National Director of Special Events

Robert H. Bolton to lead the execution of more than 70 signature fundraisers across the country, including the annual UNCF National Alumni Conference

UNCF is pleased to welcome Robert H. Bolton as the new national director of special events, managing the execution of more than 70 signature fundraisers across the country. With over 30 years of experience, Bolton’s expertise will lead the charge in developing high-quality events with the goal of getting students to and through college and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome back Robert, who has assisted UNCF in various platforms,” said Therese Badon, vice president of development, southern region. “Under his leadership, I am confident that our 24 local offices will have the resources to take their events to new heights. His passion and commitment will raise the bar for us all.”

Prior to joining UNCF, Bolton, an accomplished public relations professional, founded the R.H. Bolton, Inc., an innovative event management and public relations firm specializing in planning and executing signature events, conferences, academic events and weddings. Numerous institutions, organizations and individuals have sought Bolton for his expertise, including Agnes Scott College, Bethune-Cookman University, Clark Atlanta University, Dillard University, Florida A&M University, Johnson C. Smith University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, University of Texas at Austin, National Bar Association, UNCF, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Congressman John Lewis, the family of Shirley Franklin and the family of Judge Glenda Hatchett.

Bolton has received numerous recognitions, including the Georgia Public Relations Society of America Phoenix Award for excellence in special events coordination and publication development. In recognition of his industry expertise, Bolton was included in the July 2007 issue of Black Enterprise and was the only event planner featured on WATL-TV 36’s 2006 “Atlanta Bridal Guide Show.”

Bolton is an Atlanta native and a life member of the Henry McNeal Turner High School Alumni Association. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a concentration in public relations from Morehouse College, where he is a Morehouse College Alumni Thousandaire and Life Member. He is celebrated for co-founding and co-producing Morehouse’s highly successful signature fundraising event “A Candle in the Dark” Gala. He is also an active member Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Cascade United Methodist Church. He and his wife, Tammy Lynn Shepherd, are the proud parents of a daughter, Micah Brinai.

Bolton can be reached at the UNCF Atlanta office at

229 Peachtree Street N.E. Suite 2350 Atlanta, GA 30303 or by phone at 404.302.8623 ext. 8523, or via email at robert.bolton@uncf.org

####

About UNCF

UNCF is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 17 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @UNCF.

