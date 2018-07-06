Councilman Michael Julian Bond honors ‘Sistagraphy’ in Atlanta

Post 1 At-Large Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond honored members of Sistagraphy, a network of prolific African-American female photographers, with a proclamation at the July 2nd meeting of the Atlanta City Council. The proclamation celebrated the group’s 25th anniversary and coincided with the birthday of its founding visionary, Shelia Turner, who died earlier this year. Her family and friends received the honor on her behalf.

Since 1993, the Atlanta–based collective has been devoted to photography’s diverse field while celebrating the uniqueness of African-American women. Members’ visual documentaries tell stories of people’s life journeys, where moments are captured and events are documented. Sistagraphy members have sought to awaken the sleeping consciousness through their nationally displayed exhibits, and their cameras have captured images of space, time, nature and ordinary people in extraordinary places,creating art for the community and the world to see.

This year’s exhibit, “The Silver Lens: Sistagraphy Celebrates Arts and Activism,” will be on display from July 15–September 23 at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History, 101 Auburn Ave. N.E. Atlanta GA 30303.

For more information, check out Sistagraphy on the Web at http://sistagraphy.org/. Sistagraphy may also be reached at (678) 369-3574 or sistagraphy@gmail.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: