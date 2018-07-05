Toyota Presents The Black Women’s Expo in Atlanta: Tour continues after Highly-Successful Event in Chicago

The highly-anticipated Black Women’s Expo (BWe) kicked off its 24th year in Chicago and is traveling to Atlanta, GA, August 10-12 at the Georgia International Convention Center. The Expo premieres in Dallas, TX, at the Dallas Market Hall, August 25-26.

Themed #SHEMATTERS, the nation’s longest running exposition of its kind for Black women, produced by Black women, BWe is just as important today as it was when it began.

Created as a platform for Black women to engage around key political, economic and social issues; educate themselves, empower each other, and celebrate their collective strength, BWe continues to offer seminars, workshops, and entertainment for today’s Black woman.

“It’s hard to believe that our very first BWe was held 24 years ago in Chicago,” says the BWe creator/executive producer Merry Green. “I am grateful and thankful for all the corporations, small businesses, experts, celebrities and entertainers that have partnered with us throughout the years to help us celebrate and empower Black women and their families. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Toyota as our new title sponsor in all three markets.”

“At Toyota, we believe that everyone should be able to live their best, most authentic, fulfilled lives. We are proud to sponsor the Black Women’s Expo which is dedicated to enriching the lives of Black women through empowerment, education and entertainment,” says Siani Kiyonaga, National Manager of Cross-Carline and Brand at Toyota.

Toyota works hard to be an integral part of diverse communities. They are a founding sponsor of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, a supporter of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and longtime sponsor of three HBCU athletic conferences. Toyota is the No. 1 selling brand among African Americans.

BWe will not disappoint attendees who will be able to shop in the exhibitor’s marketplace; see great national and local entertainment on the main stage; participate in thought-provoking.

Contact: Adorn Lewis-Mitchell, 312.318.9696

The Black Women’s Expo Atlanta / Add One empowering and informational forums addressing relevant community issues; and engage with celebrities, lecturers, leaders and other notables.

For major brands and small business vendors, BWe is an opportunity to engage with more than 30,000 strong, savvy and significant African-American women.

According to the 2017 “African-American Women: Our Science, Her Magic” report commissioned by the global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen, “Now more than ever, African-American women’s consumer preferences and brand affinities are resonating across the U.S. mainstream, driving total Black spending power toward a record $1.5 trillion by 2021.”

BWe’s #SHEMATTERS is more relevant than ever. Although the focus is on women, BWe is for men, teens and children, too.

The BWe Pavilions include:

Beauty Pavilion – Brand new and returning beauty and skin care vendors, product demonstrations and sampling.

Natural Hair Pavilion – Where the leading corporate and small business natural hair care companies showcase their products and participate in the Natural Hair Show on the BWe Main Stage.

Literary Café – Check out popular authors, engage in book readings and special presentations.

Health & Wellness Pavilion – Health screenings and nutritional information will be available from industry experts.

Kidz Korner – Fun activities all weekend long for children to enjoy such as face painting, sketch artists, inflatables, Double Dutch, kiddie manicures, dance corner, arts & crafts, exercise and more.

Teen Summit – Forums address issues faced by today’s African American youth.

The Men’s Den – Exclusive space where male guests enjoy being pampered and groomed; also features the best in men’s fashions, hair and skincare products.

Spa Pavilion – Soothing and invigorating space for a much-needed break.

Club Expo – Adult beverage sampling and entertainment. New tour title sponsor Toyota joins long-time corporate sponsors United Airlines, Walgreens and PNC Bank in all three markets.

Media partners are Radio One/Atlanta, Atlanta Daily World and Atlanta Tribune Magazine.

Tickets are $20 for adults and are available for half-price at participating Walgreens beginning July 10. For exhibitor and sponsorship information, call 312-454-6100. Visit http://theblackwomensexpo.com/ for event details. #

