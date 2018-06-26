Vision Community Foundation held star-studded 7th Annual Black-Tie Gala

The Vision Community Foundation held it’s 7th Annual Black-Tie Gala at Atlanta City Hall, hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess, Lakara Foster and the exclusive gala honored a select group of individuals and organizations that have made outstanding achievements in the arts, media, ministry, community service and government arenas throughout their lifetime. The honorees recognized were: Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, singer/actress Tisha Campbell-Martin (“Martin”), director/actress/philanthropist Terri J. Vaughn (“Steve Harvey Show”), actor TC Carson (“Greenleaf”), Lifetime’s “Project Runway Allstars” winner, Anthony Williams, founder of The Black AIDS Institute, Phil Wilson, Radio Personality, Miss Sophia (“V103 Atlanta”) and chief executive of the LGBT and HIV/AIDS group TruEvolution, Gabriel Maldonado.

“We take pride in honoring those who are trailblazing an inclusive path for all. This year’s annual gala was the best yet,” said Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen, III.

VIP’s in attendance included Melissa “DJ M” Scott (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”), Miss Lawrence (“STAR”), Gee Smalls (“The Gentlemen’s Foundation”), Erika Alexander (In Living Color”), Derek Jae (“Celebrity Hair Stylist”), Ricky Dillard (“Gospel Singer”), Dawn Halfkenny (“Saints & Sinners”) and more. The evening included a female impersonation entertainment by Nikki Diamond-Simone and a finale performance by R&B singer Phillipia.

The Vision Community Foundation is a 501(C)(3) created to impact and transform the LGBTQI++ community by educating, creating awareness and implementing STI/STD prevention methods using all forms of millennial media and marketing tools. The mission of the foundation is to empower people mentally, emotionally, educationally, socially and economically.

Previous gala honorees include Jennifer Holiday, Trina and Evelyn Braxton, Chrisette Michele, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cynthia Bailey, Meelah Williams, Syleena Johnson, Angie Stone, Keke Wyatt, Rickey Smiley, Kimberly Chapman, Genise Shelton, Andre King and more.

The Vision Community Foundation’s Black-Tie Gala is part of the national iElevate Conference. For more information on Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III and The Vision Community Foundation visit: ocallen.com.

