Boys & Girls Clubs of America hosts Youth of the Year celebration

Josh Norman, Monique Idlett-Mosley and others to attend; Teens from across the region contend for “Southeast Youth of the Year” and “Southeast Military Youth of the Year” titles and $40K scholarship

On Thursday, June 14, Boys & Girls Clubs of America will host its annual Southeast Youth of the Year Celebration at the Georgia Aquarium. Attendees will hear from remarkable Boys & Girls Club teen leaders who are vying for the title of “Southeast Youth of the Year” and “Southeast Military Youth of the Year,” along with a $40,000 college scholarship.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Southeast Youth of the Year Celebration raises more than $1.5 million annually. Each year, guests attend the event to celebrate the nonprofit and recognize local teen leaders through the Youth of the Year program.

Attendees include celebrities, business leaders and influential notables including:

Josh Norman, Washington Redskins cornerback

Jay Williams, ESPN college basketball analyst, former Duke and Chicago Bulls basketball player

Spud Webb, retired NBA player including 6 seasons with Atlanta Hawks

Monique Idlett-Mosley, Co-Founder of Always Believing Foundation (Committee Co-Chair)

Aron Levine, Head of Consumer Banking & Merrill Edge at Bank of America (Committee Chair)

Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta Dream player

Myron Gray, Board Chair for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Pat Esser, Southeast Region Chair for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, CEO of Cox Communications, Inc.

Juan Perez, Southeast Trustee for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, CIO of UPS

The Evening Experience

The evening will kick off with a general reception at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and celebration at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy a performance from regional Boys & Girls Club youth, including Taylor G. from Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. Taylor has performed at numerous venues including The Bluebird Café and Apollo Theater. The event will honor Josh Norman and his Starz24 Foundation, as well as UPS Foundation for their 10-year partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Throughout the evening, guests will hear speeches from six remarkable teen representatives who will discuss their personal Club experiences and vision for America’s youth. These teen finalists from across the Southeast region are vying for the title of “Southeast Youth of the Year” and “Southeast Military Youth of the Year,” after progressing from the Club and state levels. These regional titles will be granted during the ceremony, along with a scholarship check presentation of $40,000 ($10,000 renewable up to four years). The scholarship recipients will advance on to the National Youth of the Year Celebration in Washington, D.C. this fall.

Youth of the Year

Founded more than seventy years ago in 1947 as Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth recognition program, Youth of the Year recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club. The Youth of the Year recognition program is presented by The Walt Disney Company, who has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 50 years, empowering young people to reach their full potential and providing youth with access to the tools they need to build the great futures they imagine. Toyota is the Signature Sponsor of the national Youth of the Year program. The Southeast event is supported by Diamond sponsors UPS, Bank of America, Merrill Edge, Merrill Lynch and Starz24 Foundation.

Ticket Information