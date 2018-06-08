9-year-old South Fulton County student to study at Agnes Scott College

9-Year-Old Fulton County Talented and Gifted Student to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

This summer, Laci Strong from Fairburn, Georgia, will join outstanding elementary

school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development

experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM where she will study at Agnes

Scott College, in downtown Decatur, Georgia from July 22-27, 2018.

NYLF: Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that

enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Laci was nominated by her Talented and Gifted (TAG) teacher, Mrs. Johnson, at Evoline C. West Elementary

and received a letter of acceptance to participate in the program shortly thereafter. Laci has participated in

various Science and Math special projects and activities, on a weekly basis, through Fulton County’s TAG

program at Evoline C. West Elementary since her first grade year and enjoys each challenge and opportunity.

She was recently presented with and accepted the opportunity to study Zoology and Science for two days and

one night at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Georgia with fellow Fulton County TAG students.

Laci ran for Student Council, Vice President in early February of this year and although she did not win, she

received an opportunity to experience campaigning, side-by-side, against fellow runners for an entire school

week and presented a formal speech to the student body and faculty on why she was the candidate of choice.

In addition to her academic achievements, Laci is also a competitive swimmer, who swims with the Douglas

County Stingrays Club in Douglasville, Georgia and a member of USA Swimming. She has been swimming

since she was 6-years-old, began training competitively in October 2017, and has since swam in several meets

within the state.

Laci was recently presented with several high achievement awards during her 4th grade award ceremony from

her elementary school that included the Principal Award, Excellence in Grade Point Average Award,

Citizenship Award, and a Fulton County School Attendance Award. She was also voted “Most Generous” by

her peers and given title of “Student of the Month” in her classroom. With the goal to become a Veterinarian,

Laci is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical and biology experience that NYLF: Pathways to STEM

will provide during her one week stay this summer at Agnes Scott College.

“NYLF: Pathways to STEM is a great opportunity for high-achieving scholars to get outside the classroom and

see, through hands-on interactive learning, how to innovate and think creatively,” said Andrew Potter, the Chief

Academic Officer for Envision. “These students, who have already proven themselves academically, will be

challenged to work on real-world, student-created projects to bring their studies and career interests to life.”

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with

programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in

today’s competitive college and career landscape.

