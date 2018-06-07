Clayton County’s Singing Brothers of Stilwell get major play

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is proud to announce that the Singing Brothers of Stilwell has been selected by a national team of choral music adjudicators to be the opening performance during the 2018 National Association of Music Education’s National Conference’s (NAfME) Keynote Session! The Conference will be held in Grapevine, Texas on November 11-14, 2018.

Among the world’s largest arts education organizations, NAfME is the only professional organization for music educators that addresses all aspects of music education. Since 1907, NAfME has worked to ensure that every student has access to a well-balanced, comprehensive, and high-quality program of music instruction taught by qualified teachers. In addition, NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers.

The Singing Brothers of Stilwell was established in August 2017 at Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts. This group serves as an extra-curricular organization that seeks to provide male students enrolled in instrumental, vocal music, theatre and visual arts courses with the opportunity to experience brotherhood, team building, and enhanced musicianship through choral music performance. This vocal group was organized under the leadership of Dr. Jimmy Cheek, Choral Director, assisted by Mr. Anthony Liggins, Advisor. According to Dr. Cheek, “Being selected to perform at the national conference for music educators is quite an accomplishment and one of the greatest honors that any choral group and director could aspire to achieve.”

Please join us as we congratulate the Signing Brothers of Stilwell for earning this outstanding opportunity and wish this group the best of luck as it prepares to represent Clayton Cou

