Education takes the lead at HBCU Summerfest in Atlanta

“The Education Market Association says that virtually all teachers wind up paying out of pocket for supplies, and it’s not chump change, either. On average, most spent nearly $500 last year, and one in 10 spent $1,000 or more.”

Blake Nathan, Founder of Educate ME Foundation Inc., wants to do something to support teachers with this expense. On Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA. Blake wants to raise $50,000 to give 100 teachers a $500 grant to buy school supplies for their students. Blake understands the challenges of being a public school teacher..

It was 2015 and Blake Nathan (Alumni of Tennessee State University) was in just his second year of teaching at an Indianapolis middle school, fresh from Harvard’s Urban Principal National Leadership Institute, and working towards a second master’s degree in Education Leadership f rom Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

As if that weren’t enough, he decided he would also launch a non-profit, Educate ME Foundation Inc. Educate ME’s mission is to increase the number of men and women of color in the field of education. Educate ME provides mentorship opportunities, introductions to the field of teaching, and recruitment efforts, as well as support and resources for those pursuing and in the profession.

Blake needs HBCU alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends to support teachers by attending and supporting HBCU Summer Fest , Tailgate Fundraiser, Saturday, July 14 at Piedmont Park, Atlanta GA.

Blake is a native of Atlanta, GA. He is proud graduate of Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain,GA and a proud HBCU alum. He pledged the Alpha Theta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at Tennessee State University.

Currently, Blake is a doctoral candidate at Oakland City University in Indiana where he is on the pathway to receive his Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership.

