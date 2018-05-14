Cardi B deletes Instagram account after beef with Azealia Banks

In the wake of a public roasting from fellow rapper Azealia Banks, Cardi B has deleted her Instagram account and made her Twitter private.

The beef started when Banks, no stranger to speaking her mind, flung some pretty savage insults in Cardi B’s direction during a radio interview, calling her everything from an “illiterate, untalented rat” to a “caricature of a black woman” who had “lowered the bar” for female rappers.

Asked to explain herself during an interview with U.S. radio show The Breakfast Club, Banks referenced Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade, which Banks claimed had marked an “all-time high” in the “conversation surrounding black women’s culture.” Banks then said that this “really, really intelligent conversation” had ended with the arrival of Cardi B.

Banks continued: “Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be cancelled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day.”

Though Cardi’s Instagram has now been deleted, fans took screengrabs of her clapback, which called Banks someone who “constantly finds joy in belittling black women (Beyonce, Rihanna, Skai Jackson, Remy Ma),” and someone who “can’t try and stand for them because it’s convenient!”

In another post, Cardi shamed Banks for bigging up Beyoncé after previously “talking shit and dragging” her across the press:

