New SPARK Prize offers cash incentives for South Fulton solutions

Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance, United Way encourage innovative community services

The Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance and United Way of Greater Atlanta in South Fulton are combing forces to offer a new solution to address some of South Fulton’s most pressing issues.

The two organizations are co-sponsors of the first-ever SPARK Prize benefitting the greater South Fulton community. SPARK is a micro-grant competition awarding up to $15,000 to innovators who pitch their proposed solutions in a “Shark Tank” style contest.

Competitors are challenged to devise comprehensive new ideas to increase college and career readiness, reduce the number of cost-burdened households and promote financial stability for families.

“This competition aligns with our mission at the Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance,” said Shannon James, chairman of the Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance. “We are constantly seeking ways to make people appreciate the economic opportunities in the Aerotropolis footprint. That’s not always about bringing in new residents and businesses; it requires doing the heavy lifting of addressing poverty and job readiness for the people who are living here right now.”

Contestants submitted their proposed solutions via a video of less than five minutes. The video must explain the problem, their solution and any organizations they will partner with to implement the solution. Of the 35 applicants that submitted applications, we are down to the five finalists.

Any individual, group or organization that had an innovative idea were able to apply, with special consideration given to organizations with budgets of less than $500,000. The winner from the five finalists will be announced at the May 24, 2018 event.

“We’re proud to be a sponsor of SPARK Prize,” James said. “Innovation is rewarded in the corporate world, and it can absolutely apply to social issues as well. We invite other businesses and individuals in South Fulton to support this event by becoming sponsors.”

Event information and registration for SPARK Prize South Fulton is available at www.unitedwayatlanta.org/upcoming-events

