MARTA to showcase new electric flyer bus today

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host the viewing of a New Flyer Battery-Electric 60 foot Xcelsior CHARGE bus at the Lindbergh Kiss & Ride area today from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The battery and electric powered bus can charge quickly at a rail station where you have a strong electrical current or plug-in at a bus operating facility which provides a lower current. Some models feature doors on both sides of the vehicle, making them ideal for use on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes.

A significant portion of MARTA’s bus fleet is made by New Flyer and the Authority is exploring a pilot program with the Xcelsior CHARGE model.

“Low to no emission vehicles are the future of public transportation,” said MARTA General Manager & CEO Jeffrey Parker. “MARTA is proud to partner with New Flyer in finding ways we can provide reliable service while remaining good stewards of the environment.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: