MARTA to showcase new electric flyer bus today

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host the viewing of a New Flyer Battery-Electric 60 foot Xcelsior CHARGE bus at the Lindbergh Kiss & Ride area today from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
The battery and electric powered bus can charge quickly at a rail station where you have a strong electrical current or plug-in at a bus operating facility which provides a lower current. Some models feature doors on both sides of the vehicle, making them ideal for use on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes.
A significant portion of MARTA’s bus fleet is made by New Flyer and the Authority is exploring a pilot program with the Xcelsior CHARGE model.
“Low to no emission vehicles are the future of public transportation,” said MARTA General Manager & CEO Jeffrey Parker. “MARTA is proud to partner with New Flyer in finding ways we can provide reliable service while remaining good stewards of the environment.”