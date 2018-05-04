Lenovo and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta hosts touchscreen Hackathon

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta and Lenovo will join together to host a Hackathon workshop at the Newnan Boys & Girls Club on Wesley Street on Friday, May 4. The hackathon partners Club members with technology professionals to develop prototypes that are touchscreen compatible. The touchscreens are a fun way for youth to engage with other Club members at their own club, or with kids and teens across all Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

The youth will be divided into teams and go through a series of steps to complete the Hackathon. The steps include:

Defining an audience

Defining when it will be used

Developing a visual

Developing a working prototype

Creating and practicing a presentation

The teams will then be judged and prizes will be given. The computers used in the

Hackathon have been donated by Lenovo.

WHEN: Friday, May 4, 2018

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Newnan Boys & Girls Club

72 Wesley Street

Newnan, GA 30263

WHO: At the event, you’ll have the opportunity to speak with Club members participating in the program. In addition, the computer science volunteers are available for interview.

WHY: As a partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Lenovo is supporting 10 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to run app lab programming. The partnership is providing kids and teens with the knowledge to build simple apps, while making it easy for Club staff to provide fun, accessible experiences over time. Upon the completion of the programming, Club members will have the opportunity to participate in a hackathon event to showcase the knowledge and skills they learned from the program.

