Feeding Our Communities Campaign kicks off on Fifth Third Day

Customers, Employees to Provide 1 Million Meals during the Month of May

May 3 marks a special day: Fifth Third Day – 5/3 on the calendar – when Fifth Third Bank’s employees offer a helping hand in an effort to improve lives and build stronger communities.

Our more than 18,000 employees, with the help of customers, will celebrate Fifth Third Day by kicking off the Feeding Our Communities campaign. Once again this year, the goal is to provide more than 1 million meals to fight hunger during the month of May.

“This special day has become an opportunity for us to recognize our employees, celebrate our customers and above all, to serve our communities,” said Randy Koporc, regional president of Fifth Third Bank. “This is what we do every day, but we do it bigger and a Fifth Third better on Fifth Third Day.”

Hunger is a real struggle for millions of Americans, according to the USDA. In 2016, more than 15 million U.S. households were either unable or unsure if they would have enough food to feed all household members.

Fifth Third employees in Atlanta spent May 3 packing food for families in Atlanta at Hosea Helps, as well as teaching financial literacy classes to Hosea Helps participants.

Customers can make a cash donation to support the Bank’s feed the hungry campaign at any Fifth Third Banking Center throughout the month of May. Every dollar collected will provide four meals to Hosea Helps.

