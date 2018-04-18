Photo of Venezuela unrest wins World Press Photo Contest

AMSTERDAM (AP)—A spine-tingling photo of a young man on fire during clashes in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas during the protest against President Nicolas Maduro has won the World Press Photo of the Year.

The photo by Agence France-Presse journalist Ronaldo Schemidt won both the overall honors and the category for Spot News Single on Thursday in Amsterdam. Jury chair Magdalena Herrera called it “a classical photo” that gave her “an instantaneous emotion.”

The photo shows a man who was in flames after a gas tank on his motorcycle exploded. He escaped with second-degree burns. Schemidt is a photographer for AFP based in Mexico.

In all, 4,548 photographers from 125 countries entered photos in eight categories. The top photo won a prize worth 10,000 euros ($12,300).

‘WARRIORS’—This image released April 12, titled “Warriors Who Once Feared Elephants Now Protect Them” by Ami Vitale for National Geographic, was awarded first prize in the Nature stories category shows a rescued baby elephant being tended at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in northern Kenya, Sept. 29, 2016. (Ami Vitale for National Geographic, World Press Photo via AP)

