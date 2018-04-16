Procurement Announcement- Bid Package 1

Project: 985 Michigan Avenue – Modernization and Backfill Project

The General Services Administration (GSA) intends to construct office space for multiple Federal Agencies at the 985 Michigan Avenue Federal Building. The scope includes the construction of tenant office space in the current IRS Data Center of the 985 Michigan Avenue Federal Building; complete mechanical and systems upgrades as well as general building modifications in the commercial office building, parking structure and energy center.

Owner: General Services Administration – Region 5 Great Lakes

230 South Dearborn St.

Chicago, IL, 60604

Architect: designLAB

35 Channel Center St #103

Boston, MA 02210

Construction Manager: The Christman Company

3011 West Grand Blvd. Suite 2600

Detroit, MI 48202

Scope of Work – Bid Package 1

Core & Shell, IRS Print Shop TI, Sitework, Landscaping, Parking Deck Repairs

Sealed proposals for all work categories as described in the Project Manual for the above project will be received no later than Friday, May 4th, 2018 at 1:00 PM. THERE WILL BE NO BID EXTENSION. Proposals should be addressed to Paul Yambor, Sr. Project Manager, and delivered to The Christman Company, The Fisher Building, 3011 West Grand Blvd. Suite 2600, Detroit, MI 48202. All proposals will be privately opened. Triplicate proposals shall be submitted to the Construction Manager at the above address on the proposal form provided, in a sealed envelope clearly marked WORK CATEGORY NO. 00 & XX, and shall be identified with the project name and the bidder’s name and address. All contractors bidding on work must be bondable and must include on their bid form the cost for furnishing a Co-Obligee Labor and Material Payment Bond and a Co-Obligee Performance Bond. On the proposal form the contractor will identify a cost to be added to their bid should bonds be required. All contractors bidding on work must complete the pre-qualification process submitting the written form or on-line form available at https://www.christmanco.com/documents_forms.asp. Bidders must submit the Qualification Statement and a complete audited or reviewed Financial Statement with Accountants Report and Footnotes to be considered for qualification. There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid tour at the project site: 985 Michigan Ave, Detroit on April 18th and 19th conducted by the Construction Manager. Please see the Attachment F – Pre-Bid Tour Registration for additional information. It is strongly recommended that contractors attend the pre-bid conference. Contract documents are available as follows:

Certain documents within bid package are marked SBU (Sensitive But Unclassified) and must be handled as outlined in Attachment H – Personnel Security Requirements/Document Security . To open the files within the Attachment folders marked “_SBU..” please complete the document security form in Attachment H and return via email to Paul Yambor (paul.yambor@christmanco.com), Jim Ferguson (jim.ferguson@christmanco.com) and Tabitha Currie (Tabitha.currie@christmanco.com) and a password will be email to the sender.

