A Night Celebrating God’s Covenant Love (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos March 14)

On the Sunday following Valentine’s Day, Feb. 18, Kingdom Restoration Christian Center (KRCC) and The Lord’s Church (TLC) held a love fest at the LeMont Restaurant. The evening was a night celebrating God’s amazing covenant love. The evening was dedicated to married people and singles. People were encouraged to be a R.O.S.E., Respect others with unconditional love, Overcome hate with love, Show love with our actions and Embrace God’s everlasting love. The evening was hosted by Jay and Tiffany Gilbert (KRCC) and Curtis and Niecy White (TLC).

Guests enjoyed a version of the White Elephant Game called Dirty Bingo. Guests won prizes and were able to swap their prize for someone else’s prize that they liked better. It was a great way to have fun.

After dinner, Kellen Gilbert and Jay Davis shared the benefits of single life. Davis said one benefit is being in control of your time. Roxanne and Robert Kemp have been married for 25 years and talked about their ingredients of a Marriage – God’s way. The Kemps shared that they are best friends, their five ingredients included; evaluate who you would choose to marry, communicate, acceptance, support and most of all, enjoy each other.

Pete and Elaine Giacolone also spoke about their marriage of 41 years. They spoke about how they met and the glue that keeps their God centered marriage together, the main ingredient—communication.

The night ended with a dance-off where everyone jumped on the dance floor for a chance to win one last prize. Prayers and traveling mercies were said for all in attendance, as the evening came to a close.

