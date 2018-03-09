Church hands out cars to draw members, show God’s goodness

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ A Maryland church has given away cars to a handful of parishioners. The pastor said the free vehicles were used to demonstrate God’s goodness _ but also to attract members.

The Washington Post reported that Destiny Church in Columbia handed out five cars total on Sunday.

The free cars were the church’s idea for increasing attendance at its new location. It was the first Sunday at a building in a strip mall. The seven-year-old nondenominational church had been meeting in a high school auditorium.

Pastor Stephen Chandler said the predominantly African American church normally draws up to 1,100 attendees. This week, the church gave away 2,250 tickets in advance for three services.

The church then added a fourth service, which meant it had to buy another car to give away.

