Simply the Best: Women of Excellence 2018

Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine and AtlantaDailyWorld.com will celebrate its Women of Excellence class of 2018 on March 29, 2018 at 6 p.m. at The Fairmont Hotel. For more than 10 years, this highly anticipated awards ceremony has recognized world-class women from the Atlanta area who have displayed the highest level of leadership, whose commitment to excellence is empowering, and whose achievements are unparalleled.

This illustrious award has to date been presented to hundreds of Atlanta’s brightest and most accomplished women, CEOs, Presidents, business owners, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs to celebrate their profound influence within their communities. In the past we have honored such greats as Dr. Bernice A. King, Terri J. Vaughn, Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, Dr. Alvetta Peterman Thomas, Quinnie Jenkins, Rosalind G. Brewer and many others – making this a coveted sisterhood.

The 2018 honorees include: Catherine Buell, Atlanta Housing Authority · Erica Crosling, Cricket Wireless · Patrice Greer, Creative Concourse Concepts LLC · Cheryle Harrison, Bounce TV · Dr. Tara Hrobowski-Blackman, Cardiologist · Rokeya Jones, Microsoft · Janis Ware, The Atlanta Voice · Nzinga Shaw, The Atlanta Hawks & Philips Arena · Keya Grant, WestRock · Theresa Schroeder, Turner Construction · DeRetta Cole Rhodes, YMCA of Metro Atlanta · Elizabeth Espy, Atlanta Police Dept. · Virginia W. Harris, National Coalition of 100 Black Women · Natosha Reid Rice, Habitat for Humanity · Suzanne Burks, The Burks Companies · Sabrina Jenkins, The Atlanta Braves · Tiffany Callaway-Ferrell, Georgia Power · Alrene Richards Barr, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport · Joni Taylor, University of Georgia ·Janice Robinson, United Way of Greater Atlanta · Juliet Hall, Juliet Hall Inc. · Keri Norris, Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority · Nicole Ashe, Cox Automotive, Inc. · Tracee Benzo, Benzo Law · Leona Barr-Davenport, Atlanta Business League · Nancy Flake-Johnson, Urban League of Greater Atlanta · Lorraine Orr, Boys and Girls Club of America · Rhonda Briggins, MARTA · Mary Chatman, Wellstar · Blythe Keeler Robinson, Sheltering Arms · Teresa Wynn Roseborough, The Home Depot · Angela Baskerville, AT&T

Honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominees and will join an elite group comprised of the area’s most influential women. “These distinguished women not only have professional success to their credit, but they are beacons for the African-American community through-out the region,” said Hiram Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media and publisher of Michigan Chronicle.

Tables, tickets and sponsorship packages to Women of Excellence 2018 are available now.

