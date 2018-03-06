Lenox Road Houston’s to close after T.I.’s Boycott Ends

Houston’s on Lenox Road confirmed, Monday, that it would be closing its doors to the public at the end of the month, March 31st.

The decision to close came after they were unable to reach a long-term agreement with the property’s ownership. The spokesperson said discussions about the future of Lenox Road restaurant had been in progress for almost a year.

The announcement comes just days after Atlanta rapper T.I. announced that the boycott against the restaurant which began late last year, would end.

The boycott started around Oct. 10, 2017 after allegations of discrimination by the chain have spread via social media.

In a statement to 11Alive, a Houston’s spokesperson said the boycott had “no bearing on the decision to close this restaurant.”

