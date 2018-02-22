Hosea Helps Launches the “Hosea’s Heroes” Awards Brunch

The Hosea Helps – Young Professional Influencers Advisory Board will host its first “Hosea’s Heroes” Award Brunch Sunday. Hosted by Porsha Williams and Big Tigger, the event will honor celebrities, key influencers, community businesses, partners and sponsors who lead as true champions and behave heroically in the face of poverty of other social injustices.

Presented by Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the event will feature a curated art exhibit, special live performances featuring The Chris Moten Trap Jazz Experience, a surprise special guest, as well as a signature brunch experience with concept dishes. Proceeds from the event will benefit Hosea Helps ongoing mission to serve the “least of these” in Atlanta and across the world.

Spearheaded by the Hosea Helps – Young Professional Influencers Advisory Board, this event seeks to ignite a convergence of the most influential, philanthropic young professionals in the city and honor those who leave an undeniable mark in forging the journey ahead.

“This is an opportunity for the next generation to pick up the mantle left before us to love, serve, and rebuild our communities together. We want to honor the legacy of Reverend Hosea Williams and build a bridge between social justice organizations, the business community and young professionals in the City of Atlanta,” says Daniel Dickey, Chairman of the Hosea Helps – Young Professional Influencers Advisory Board. “The responsibility of setting forth a new standard and creating a new normal rests on the shoulders of the next generation of doers, thinkers, creatives and millennials; supported by the alliance of our host committee represented by organizations like Goodr, National Action Network, United Way, Black Lives Matter, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Real Times Media, WSBTV, CBS 46 and more.”

The Award Brunch will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Loudermilk Center. Hosea Helps is committed to helping those in need throughout the entire year and nationwide. Visit hoseasheroesawardbrunch2018.eventbrite.com for tickets.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: