PUBLIC SALE

A Public Sale will be held at Import

Trucks of Atlanta. At 925 Greensboro Drive S.W. Atlanta, GA 30336. Sale will on February 23, 2018 from 10am to 5pm.

Vehicle: 2009 Hino 338

VIN: 5PVNV8JT992S51275

Miles:223,902

Also On Atlanta Daily World: