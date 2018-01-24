C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc will be accepting quotations from subcontractors, including Clayton County certified Small Local Business Enterprises (SLBE) and those subcontractors who would be eligible for Clayton County certification as an SLBE, for Clayton County Request For Bid Pkg #18-03 2018 SPLOST Milling & Resurfacing of Various Streets Districts 1 & 2 as well as #18-04 2018 SPLOST Milling & Resurfacing of Various Streets Districts 3 & 4 These projects are bidding onFebruary 12, 2018 @ 3:00 P.M.

Items of work include: Hauling, Asphalt Paving, Joint & Crack Sealing, Milling, Concrete Flatwork, Drainage Structure, Adjust Water Valve Boxes, Traffic Signals and Thermoplastic Pavement Marking.

Subcontractor quotations (including all Required Clayton County Forms) will be accepted by C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department in person, by e-mail:

Districts 1&2 = cmartin@cwmatthews.com and/or mikek@cwmatthews.com and Districts 3&4= jpeek@cwmatthews.com and/or mikek@cwmatthews.com or Fax: #770-422-9361 until 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 8, 2018. All bidding documentation will be available at the C. W. Matthews Contracting website (www.cwmatthews.com) as well as the Clayton County website (http://www.claytoncountyga.gov/departments/central-services/view-bids-and-proposals.aspx) If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact Jim Peek at (770) 422-7520 X1271 and/or Chad Martin at (770) 422-7520 X1183. You must register a User ID and Password to access the CWM website. For additional website information, contact C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department at 770-422-7520.

