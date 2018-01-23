Kucinich names city councilwoman as running mate

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has picked an Akron city councilwoman as his running mate in the Ohio governor’s race.

The 71-year-old Democrat announced Tara Samples as his lieutenant governor pick at an event Friday.

Kucinich called it the honor of his life to stand beside Samples.

He described her as a highly regarded community leader, volunteer and political activist, and said having a black woman join his ticket demonstrates his commitment to diversity inclusion as governor.

Kucinich faces former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, ex-state lawmaker Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee) and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill in the Democratic primary to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik).

Republicans running are Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

