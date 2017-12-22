Last Minute Tech Gifts Your Friends Will Love

Tired of hunting for your chargers or earphones in transit? Well, Porte Play has an answer that will not only keep your cords easily accessible but also neatly raveled. The Porte Play Pull-Apart provides compact storage for compact items. Designed with five elastic slots to fit a variety of different sized cords and cables, the zippered mesh pocket fits your large chargers and keeps your electronic accessories secure and organized. The best part, it’s compact enough for any carry-on or checked piece of luggage. $15.99 | porteplay.com

You will soon be able to speak 40 languages with the launch of the Google Pixel Buds, which can be used to make phone calls, listen to music like normal earbuds, and most remarkably, provide on-demand, two-way translation of 40 languages with just the touch of a button or speaking a prompting phrase. The Pixel Buds translate the 40 languages using Google’s existing Google Translate technology which is built into the Google Pixel’s second generation device. To talk in one of the supported languages, you use the earbuds to access Google Assistant and the Google Translate app. $159 | Google.com

The TomTom Spark 3 Cardio + Music is for the avid runner. A built-in heart rate monitor, perfect for runners looking to incorporate heart rate training in their training is a focal point of this tracking option. With that, you can store more than 500 songs and use the accompanying Bluetooth headphones – ditching your phone for the workout. The Spark 3 Cardio + Music also comes equipped with route exploration; GPS trace is displayed on the watch allowing users to freely explore new places and easily return to their starting point (the watch provides “breadcrumbs” to help users find their way back to the start). Its GPS tracking that includes distance, time, speed, pace and route to ensure those in training are hitting their goals, and runners can add up to 15 unexplored routes through the TomTom Sports app. For $249, TomTom is giving you a virtual run assistant. tomtom.com

Want the latest weather, traffic, finance, sports and more? Simply ask Google Home Mini. Tackle your day with personalized help with your schedule, reminders, calls, news and more, whenever Mini recognizes your voice. In tandem with Chromecast, so you can stream shows, movies and music on your TV or speakers. And control your smart home with your voice as the system works with more than 1,000 smart home devices from more than 150 brands. $29 | bestbuy.com

One of the first in-car speakerphones to have three speakers coupled with Virtual Surround Sound, Jabra Freeway Car Speakerphone delivers sound so clear, you’ll think you’re talking to a passenger in the car. Block outgoing noise and have crystal clear calls. Enjoy music with 3-speaker virtual surround sound, or use the FM transmitter to play your tunes directly through the car’s sound system. Jabra Freeway turns on and connects automatically, gives you voice guidance, and tells you who’s calling, so that you can stay fully focused on the road. $59.99 | jabra.com

