[LEGAL AD]

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc will be accepting quotations from subcontractors, including certified Small Local Business Enterprises (SLBE){located within Clayton, Dekalb, Fayette, Fulton Henry and Spalding Counties}, for Clayton County Invitation To Bid ITB#17-210 Stagecoach Rd @ Steele Road Intersection Improvement and Turn Lane Construction. This project is bidding on December 20, 2017 @ 3:00 PM.

Items of work include (but are not limited to): Hauling, Milling, Clearing & Grubbing, Construction Layout, Concrete Flatwork, Fencing, Erosion Control, Grassing, Water Quality Monitoring/Sampling, Signs, Storm Drain, Drainage Structure, Pedestrian/Traffic Signals and Thermoplastic Pavement Marking.

Subcontractor quotations (including all Required Clayton County Forms) will be accepted by C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department in person, by e-mail: hpaige@cwmatthews.com &/or mikek@cwmatthews.com or Fax: #770-422-9361 until Noon on Monday, December 18, 2017. All bidding documentation will be available at the C. W. Matthews Contracting website (www.cwmatthews.com) as well as the Clayton County website (http://www.claytoncountyga.gov/departments/central-services/view-bids-and-proposals.aspx) If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact Heath Paige at (770) 422-7520 X1101.

You must register a User ID and Password to access the CWM website. For additional website information, contact C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department at 770-422-7520.

[END OF AD]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: