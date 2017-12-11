Invitaion to Bid

INVITATION TO BID

Title: FC-100009; RM Clayton WRC – Instrumentation and Controls Reliability Restoration

Location: Atlanta, GA

Owner: City of Atlanta

Bid Due Date: December 20, 2017 2:00 pm EST

Contact: David Northcutt

Phone: (770) 456-6584

Fax: (770) 456-9994

Project Description:

WWPS LLC is requesting proposals from Subcontractors interested in the FC-100009; RM Clayton WRC – Instrumentation and Controls Reliability Restoration project located in Atlanta, Georgia. The project is to upgrade various outdated Distributive Control Systems (DCS) and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Systems as well as add fiber networks and duct banks at the RM Clayton WRC.

Bid documents may be viewed and downloaded from the City of Atlanta Department of Procurement

website or may be obtained from the Department of Procurement, Plan Room, City Hall South,

Suite 1900, 55 Trinity Avenue, S.W., Atlanta, Georgia, 30303 at a cost of $150.00 per package, or by sending an email request with your contact information to NLeonard@alberici.com.

Subcontractor bid proposals are due on Monday, December 18, 2017 by 5:00 PM EDT to

bids@alberici.com or Fax 770-456-9994. All questions concerning the project should be

directed to David Northcutt at dnorthcutt@alberici.com.

If your firm is certified by the City of Atlanta as an M/FBE, please submit a copy of your

Certification letter with your bid proposal.

WWPS LLC shall not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because

of race, color, creed, religion, sex domestic relationship status, parental status, familial

status, sexual orientation, national origin, gender identity, age, disability, or political

affiliation. WWPS hereby notifies all subcontractors that it will affirmatively ensure that in

any contract entered into pursuant to this project, all diverse businesses, including M/F/SBEs,

will be afforded full opportunity to participate in this project and will not be discriminated

against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

