Weekender: 2017 Family Day/Culture Fest

Hang out at the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the culture of the people of Sweet Auburn – from the time that John Wesley Dobbs dubbed Sweet Auburn Avenue sweet until now.

Family Day/Culture Fest will showcase the history, heritage, the arts, culture, and stories that have made the Sweet Auburn historic district the center of African-American culture in Atlanta. The day’s activities will include engaging art and cultural events and experiences, including demonstrations by professional dancers, small-scale music performances, local dramatic readings, and learning about and enjoying the rich culture, the arts, the food, the historic buildings and sites, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home, The Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary, the final resting place of Dr. and Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr., and all that make this district a “must visit” destination.

“Visitors from across the country and the world are invited to spend a day of fun, educational, enriching and participatory experiences,” said Judy Forte, superintendent of the National Park Service.

This year the Culture Fest is adding a new feature to the day’s agenda that will include the screening of the trailer of the upcoming feature documentary film, “MAYNARD,” directed by the Emmy Award-winning director, Sam Pollard. The movie, expected to be released in 2018, will tell the story about the life and times of Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Holbrook Jackson II. The producers of the film, Maynard Jackson, III and his wife, Wendy Eley Jackson, will be on hand to answer questions about the documentary film from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. at the National Park Service Martin Luther King, Jr. Visitor’s Center on Auburn Avenue.

Restaurants, local shops and businesses, such as Chef Sonya from the Curb Market, will promote and sell their products while organized walking tours of historic sites throughout the district will also be offered. Storytellers, like Helene Mills — a sage lifetime resident in this community who witnessed the avenue grow and change for many years — will be stationed in the row-houses along Sweet Auburn. There will be something for everyone whether a lover of music, the visual arts, theater, dance, spoken word or poetry. Face painters, and children’s activity and multicultural food stations will make Culture Fest one of the most memorable family days in the city of Atlanta.

All activities held at Family Day/Culture Fest are free and open to the public.

