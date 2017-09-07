Atlanta Dream Parts Ways with Michael Cooper

After four seasons with Atlanta Dream, the franchise has decided to part ways with head coach Michael Cooper.

“We are grateful that Michael Cooper has been part of our franchise over the last four years,” Dream owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loeffler said. “Michael shared a wealth of experience from his championships in the NBA and coaching two WNBA championship teams. We hope our fans will join us in thanking him for his dedication to the Atlanta Dream.”

While leading the Dream Cooper recorded a 63-73 overall record, including a 12-22 mark in 2017. He directed the Dream to the WNBA Playoffs in 2014 and 2016. His 2014 squad entered the postseason as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the first-ever No. 1 seed in franchise history.

“I am very proud of the young and cohesive team we’ve built and I want to thank the Atlanta fans, the Dream organization, and, most of all, our players for their dedication and hard work,” Michael Cooper said. “We’ve grown as a team and I’m confident these talented and exciting players will continue to realize their potential both as a team and individually.”

The Atlanta Dream will return an exciting young roster in 2018 led by All-Stars Tiffany Hayes, Layshia Clarendon and Elizabeth Williams, as well as Rookie of the Year candidate Brittney Sykes.

