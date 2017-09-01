THINGS TO DO: Labor Day Weekend in ATL

Under the Cork Tree: Free Wine Tasting — Aug. 31

At Under the Cork Tree this week, the restaurant will feature the Terrazas De Los Andes Winery, which includes the Altos del Plata Chardonnay 2014, Malbec Single Vineyard Las Compuertas 2011, Cabernet Sauvignon Altos del Plata 2015 and Malbec Altos del Plata 2015. Come this week between 5 and 7 p.m. to taste the wines and learn about their history.

Street Eats on the Square — Sept. 1

Kick off the holiday weekend with some tasty food from Atlanta’s food trucks. Grab your friends and come out to The Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Snap a selfie with your colleagues or of your food, tag it with #reimagineCS and post to Instagram, and you might just win a special prize.

King Center — Sept. 1-30

The King Center is the official, living memorial dedicated to the advancement of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., leader of America’s greatest nonviolent movement for justice, equality and peace. Plan a tour to observe various exhibits illustrating his life and teachings and visit the King Center’s library, archives, his final resting place, his birth home, a gift shop and other facilities. There will be free admission and parking throughout the month of September.

The Nook on Piedmont Park: Labor Day Weekend Brunch — Sept. 1-4

While you enjoy all of the Labor Day activities, don’t forget to bring your friends and family each day at the Nook on Piedmont Park. Let The Nook be your after-party playhouse as Atlanta plays host to The Chick-Fil-A College Football Kickoff, DragonCon and Pride Weekend. Brunch will be served every morning (Saturday through Monday) and will showcase your favorite college football team’s game on one of the televisions. If you attend one of the local events and show your ticket or wristband, you will receive 10 percent off your meal.

Art in the Park (Marietta) — Sept. 2-4

Get the chance to view some fine art, a chalk-art competition and a children’s art alley with free art stations in Marietta Square.

Decatur Book Festival — Sept. 1-3

Head down to Decatur square to enjoy book signings, author readings, panel discussions, an interactive children’s area, live music, parades, cooking demonstrations, poetry slams, writing workshops and more.

Taste of Soul Atlanta 2017 — Sept. 2

Celebrate soul and southern foods, enjoy live music, art, games and more at the foot of Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and in the heart of the country’s Soul Food capital.

Atlanta Jerk Festival: September 3

The aroma of jerk cuisine will tickle your senses. The sounds of Reggae, Dancehall, and Soca music will make you dance. There are few better combinations than tasty food and hot pulsating music set in a relaxed atmosphere. That’s the essence of the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival.

As the only event of its type in the state of Georgia, and one of the largest Caribbean themed food festivals in the USA, the annual Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival has been showcasing the flavors and rhythms of the Caribbean to Georgia and surrounding states since 2006.

